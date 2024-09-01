2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1811 with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1)