Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1811 with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

