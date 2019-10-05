Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "Type 1810-1825". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "Type 1810-1825" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "Type 1810-1825" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (4)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
1306 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2007
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

