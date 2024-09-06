Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1822 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1822 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1822 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1822 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1553 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1822 КМ АМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

