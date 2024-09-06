2 Kopeks 1822 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1822 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1553 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)