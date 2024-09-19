Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1819 КМ ДБ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ ДБ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ ДБ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1819 with mark КМ ДБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ ДБ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
3364 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ ДБ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

