2 Kopeks 1819 КМ ДБ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1819 with mark КМ ДБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
