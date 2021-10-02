Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1818 with mark КМ ДБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Rare Coins (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search