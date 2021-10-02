Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1818 with mark КМ ДБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS65
Selling price
688 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1818 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search