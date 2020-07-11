2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1816 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (6) BN (3) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)