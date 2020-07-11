Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1816 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
984 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
987 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - October 30, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Category
Year
Search