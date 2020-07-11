Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1816
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1816 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
984 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
987 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS65
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS65
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
