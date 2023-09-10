Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1811 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ ПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 134 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
4995 $
Price in auction currency 4750 CHF

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1811 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

