2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1811 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ ПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS62 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (2)