Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1811 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ ПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1811 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
