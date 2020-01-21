Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Type 1802-1810". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Type 1802-1810" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Type 1802-1810" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 529 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ at auction Знак - May 25, 2018
Seller Знак
Date May 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

