2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Type 1802-1810". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 529 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.
