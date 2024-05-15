Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1809 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1809
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1809 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5800 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- Empire (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Russian Heritage (2)
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2409 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search