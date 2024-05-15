Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1809 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1809 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5800 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Empire (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2409 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Goldberg - February 24, 2003
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Goldberg - February 24, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date February 24, 2003
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2002
Russia 2 Kopeks 1809 КМ at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2002
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2002
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

