2 Kopeks 1809 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1809 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5800 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (9) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) SP62 (1) RB (1) BN (9) Service NGC (9) PCGS (1) RNGA (3)