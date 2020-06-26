2 Kopeks 1808 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1808 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1)