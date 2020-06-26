Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1808 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1808 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1808 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1808 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1808 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
12352 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1808 КМ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1808 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search