Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1805 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1805
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1805 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1528 $
Price in auction currency 115000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
755 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
