Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1805 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1805 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1528 $
Price in auction currency 115000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
755 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1805 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search