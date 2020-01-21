2 Kopeks 1805 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1805 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

