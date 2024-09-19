Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1804 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1804 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1804 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1804 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34692 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1804 КМ at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

