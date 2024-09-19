2 Kopeks 1804 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1804 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34692 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) SP64 (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (1)