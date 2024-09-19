Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1804 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1804 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34692 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.
