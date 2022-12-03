Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1803 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1803 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
775 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
1152 $
Price in auction currency 89000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction MUNZE - February 3, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date February 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction MUNZE - October 28, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date October 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction MUNZE - August 12, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date August 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction Empire - May 23, 2020
Seller Empire
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction AURORA - March 30, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction Знак - February 14, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction Знак - February 14, 2020
Seller Знак
Date February 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 КМ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

