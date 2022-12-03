Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1803 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1803
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1803 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
775 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
1152 $
Price in auction currency 89000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
