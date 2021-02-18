Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1802 КМ. Type 1804-1810. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Type 1804-1810. Restrike
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1802 with mark КМ. Type 1804-1810. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2021
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search