Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1802 КМ. Type 1804-1810. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Type 1804-1810. Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ Type 1804-1810 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ Type 1804-1810 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1802 with mark КМ. Type 1804-1810. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ at auction Heritage - February 18, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ at auction Heritage - February 18, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2021
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ at auction Empire - November 2, 2019
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1802 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
