2 Kopeks 1802 КМ. Type 1804-1810. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1802 with mark КМ. Type 1804-1810. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) SP64 (1) SP63 (2) RB (2) BN (5) Service PCGS (3) NGC (3) RNGA (1)