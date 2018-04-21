Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1802 КМ. Type 1802. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Type 1802. Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ Type 1802 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ Type 1802 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1802 with mark КМ. Type 1802. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ at auction Empire - April 16, 2016
Seller Empire
Date April 16, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 КМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

