2 Kopeks 1802 КМ. Type 1802. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1802 with mark КМ. Type 1802. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2016.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) SP63 (1) RB (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)