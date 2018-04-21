Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1802 КМ. Type 1802. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Type 1802. Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1802 with mark КМ. Type 1802. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2016.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
