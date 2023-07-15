2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (31) AU (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (4) MS63 (9) MS62 (7) AU53 (2) RD (2) RB (1) BN (13) PL (1) Service RNGA (4) ННР (2) NGC (9) PCGS (3)

