Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Rare Coins (10)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (4)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
886 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
920 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search