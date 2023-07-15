Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
886 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
920 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction MS67 - April 14, 2021
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - September 13, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 13, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******

