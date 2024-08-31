Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Type 1810-1825". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark КМ ПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.
- Alexander (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
