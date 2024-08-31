Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Type 1810-1825". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Type 1810-1825" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Type 1810-1825" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark КМ ПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS65 RD
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

