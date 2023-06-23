Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ Without mintmasters mark - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ Without mintmasters mark - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1814 with mark ИМ. Without mintmasters mark. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 9900 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ at auction Rauch - February 23, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

