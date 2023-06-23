Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1814 with mark ИМ. Without mintmasters mark. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (7)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 9900 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
