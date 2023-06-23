2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1814 with mark ИМ. Without mintmasters mark. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition XF (7) VF (5) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) VF20 (1)