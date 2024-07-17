Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1814 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22094 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place September 10, 2023.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
