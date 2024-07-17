Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1814 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22094 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place September 10, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ИМ ПС at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

