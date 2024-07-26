Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1813 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******

