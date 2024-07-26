Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1813 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Via GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1813
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1813 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
