Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1812 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2074 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

