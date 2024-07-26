Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1812
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1812 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2074 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
