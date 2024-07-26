2 Kopeks 1812 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1812 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2074 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (45) XF (29) VF (18) F (2) No grade (29) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (7) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (4) XF40 (3) VF35 (5) DETAILS (1) BN (21) Service PCGS (4) NGC (17) ННР (1) RNGA (1)

