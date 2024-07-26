Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1811 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8117 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 6, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (25)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (5)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (5)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Spink (1)
  • Via (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1811 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search