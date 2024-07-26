2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1811 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8117 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 6, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (31) XF (37) VF (8) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (7) XF45 (4) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (3) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2) RNGA (1)

