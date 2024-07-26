Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1811 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8117 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 6, 2011.
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
