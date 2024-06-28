2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1811 with mark ИМ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7545 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

