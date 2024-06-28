Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1811 with mark ИМ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7545 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
