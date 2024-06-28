Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1811 with mark ИМ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7545 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (12)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - September 23, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - March 30, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - November 26, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date November 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1811 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search