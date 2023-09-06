2 Kopeks 1810 КМ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark КМ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (8) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) Service PCGS (1)