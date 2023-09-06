Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1810 КМ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ МК "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ МК "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark КМ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ МК at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ МК at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ МК at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
569 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ МК at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ МК at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ МК at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ МК at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ МК at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ МК at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ МК at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ МК at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ МК at auction Empire - April 17, 2015
Seller Empire
Date April 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ МК at auction Empire - February 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ МК at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ МК at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

