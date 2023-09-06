Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1810 КМ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark КМ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Empire (2)
- Felzmann (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
569 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
