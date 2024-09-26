2 Kopeks 1818 СПБ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1818 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 806 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 65. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition UNC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)