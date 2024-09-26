Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1818 СПБ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1818 СПБ Without mintmasters mark - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1818 СПБ Without mintmasters mark - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1818 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 806 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 65. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 СПБ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 СПБ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1818 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search