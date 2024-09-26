Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1818 СПБ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1818 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 806 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 65. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
