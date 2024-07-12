Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1814 with mark СПБ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 17600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

