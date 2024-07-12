2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1814 with mark СПБ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (15) XF (16) VF (10) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) DETAILS (1) BN (5) Service RNGA (1) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Busso Peus (1)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (3)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (4)

Künker (2)

New York Sale (2)

Numisor (1)

Rare Coins (12)

RedSquare (2)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (5)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (2)

Знак (1)