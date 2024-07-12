Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1814 with mark СПБ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (2)
- New York Sale (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Rare Coins (12)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 17600 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search