2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1813
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1813 with mark СПБ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
