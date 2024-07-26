2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1813 with mark СПБ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

