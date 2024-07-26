Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1813 with mark СПБ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction Via - December 16, 2022
Seller Via
Date December 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС at auction MS67 - April 14, 2021
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
