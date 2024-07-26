Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1812 with mark СПБ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2020.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN CPRC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

