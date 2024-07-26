2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1812 with mark СПБ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2020.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (44) XF (52) VF (24) No grade (30) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (11) AU53 (7) AU50 (2) XF45 (4) XF40 (2) VF35 (6) VF30 (4) DETAILS (1) BN (20) Service CPRC (1) ННР (2) PCGS (10) NGC (15)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

Ars Time (1)

AURORA (22)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (16)

Empire (9)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (23)

Janas (1)

Katz (17)

Künker (2)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (4)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numisbalt (9)

Rare Coins (14)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (1)

Russiancoin (19)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Via (1)