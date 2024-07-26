Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1812 СПБ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1812
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1812 with mark СПБ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2020.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
