2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ МК (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1811 with mark СПБ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6414 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (57) XF (25) VF (22) No grade (26) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (7) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (6) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) BN (17) Service NGC (15) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (25)

BAC (2)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Denga1700 (3)

Empire (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (3)

Imperial Coin (15)

Katz (10)

Künker (4)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (1)

Numisbalt (5)

Numisor (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (26)

RedSquare (1)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (21)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)