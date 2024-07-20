Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ МК (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1811 with mark СПБ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6414 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
