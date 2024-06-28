Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ПС "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ПС "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ПС "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark СПБ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ПС at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ПС at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ПС at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ПС at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

