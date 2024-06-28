Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ПС "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark СПБ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
