Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark СПБ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (15)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MS67 (6)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction MS67 - December 18, 2019
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - October 2, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date October 2, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction MS67 - September 11, 2019
Seller MS67
Date September 11, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - August 21, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date August 21, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - July 29, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - June 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1810 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search