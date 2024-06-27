2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark СПБ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (18) XF (7) VF (5) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (9) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) BN (10) Service NGC (9)

