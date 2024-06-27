Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark СПБ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (15)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MS67 (6)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 11, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search