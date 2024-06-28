Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1302 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 19, 2013.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition MS62 RB
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Empire - July 19, 2019
Seller Empire
Date July 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - December 18, 2015
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date December 18, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 13, 2015
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 5, 2015
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
