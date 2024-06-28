Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1302 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 19, 2013.
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition MS62 RB
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
