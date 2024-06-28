2 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1302 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 19, 2013.

