Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1825 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 77,500. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (8)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1825 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search