Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1825 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 77,500. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
