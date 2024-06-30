2 Kopeks 1825 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1825 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 77,500. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

