Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1823 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Empire (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (22)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (12)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1823 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search