Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1823 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins.ee (4)
- Empire (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (22)
- MUNZE (3)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rare Coins (12)
- RedSquare (2)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (12)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search