2 Kopeks 1823 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1823 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition UNC (55) AU (25) XF (8) VF (1) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS63 (14) MS62 (14) MS60 (3) AU58 (10) AU55 (1) VF30 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (6) RB (3) BN (37) Service NGC (35) RNGA (4) CGC (3) ННР (2)

