Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1822 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1822 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 850. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (4)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (18)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (3)
- Rare Coins (23)
- RedSquare (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (12)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
