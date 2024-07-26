2 Kopeks 1822 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1822 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 850. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

