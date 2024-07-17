Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1821 with mark КМ АД. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 6200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД at auction MS67 - April 27, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД at auction MS67 - April 6, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД at auction MS67 - December 8, 2021
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
