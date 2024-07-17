Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1821
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1821 with mark КМ АД. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (4)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- Russiancoin (6)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 6200 RUB
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
******
