2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АД (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1821 with mark КМ АД. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

