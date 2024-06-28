Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1819 with mark КМ АД. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2117 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (23)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (13)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • MS67 (22)
  • MUNZE (11)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (17)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Russian Heritage (20)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД at auction MS67 - August 9, 2023
Seller MS67
Date August 9, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

