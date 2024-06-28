Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1819 with mark КМ АД. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2117 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (23)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (5)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (13)
- Lucernae Numismática (1)
- MS67 (22)
- MUNZE (11)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (17)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- RedSquare (3)
- Russian Heritage (20)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date August 9, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search