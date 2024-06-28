2 Kopeks 1819 КМ АД (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1819 with mark КМ АД. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2117 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Сondition UNC (87) AU (35) XF (10) VF (4) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (11) MS63 (20) MS62 (31) MS61 (13) AU58 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) BN (77) Service NGC (51) RNGA (16) ННР (4) CGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (23)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (5)

Denga1700 (1)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (13)

Lucernae Numismática (1)

MS67 (22)

MUNZE (11)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (17)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (9)

RedSquare (3)

Russian Heritage (20)

Russiancoin (4)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)