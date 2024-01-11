2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1818 with mark КМ АД. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

