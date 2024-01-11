Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1818 with mark КМ АД. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2059 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД at auction Baldwin's - May 3, 2010
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 3, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

