2 Kopeks 1818 КМ АД (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1818 with mark КМ АД. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2059 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
