Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (214) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1818 with mark КМ ДБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 850. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 320 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 11500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
