Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (214) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1818 with mark КМ ДБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 850. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Service
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 320 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 11500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

