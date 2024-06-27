2 Kopeks 1818 КМ ДБ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1818 with mark КМ ДБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 850. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (145) AU (38) XF (10) VF (5) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS64 (11) MS63 (33) MS62 (40) MS61 (13) MS60 (6) AU58 (7) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (5) RB (9) BN (102) Service NGC (70) ННР (24) RNGA (18) CGC (3)

