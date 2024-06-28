Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1817 КМ ДБ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1817 with mark КМ ДБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 850. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 CHF
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
