2 Kopeks 1817 КМ ДБ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1817 with mark КМ ДБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 850. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) VF (9) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) DETAILS (1) BN (3) Service NGC (2) RNGA (2)