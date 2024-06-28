Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1817 КМ ДБ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ ДБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ ДБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1817 with mark КМ ДБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 850. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (4)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ ДБ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ ДБ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ ДБ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 CHF
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ ДБ at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ ДБ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ ДБ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ ДБ at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ ДБ at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ ДБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ ДБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ ДБ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ ДБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ ДБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ ДБ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

