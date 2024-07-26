Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1817 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search