Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1817 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1817 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
