Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1816
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (196) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1816 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1169 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
