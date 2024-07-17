Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1816 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1169 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
