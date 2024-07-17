2 Kopeks 1816 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1816 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1169 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.

Сondition UNC (110) AU (27) XF (28) VF (8) F (4) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS64 (16) MS63 (19) MS62 (18) MS61 (7) MS60 (4) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) AU53 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) VF30 (2) BN (65) Service NGC (37) ННР (12) RNGA (15) CGC (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

AURORA (11)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (3)

Denga1700 (4)

Empire (7)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (10)

Katz (30)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (14)

MUNZE (12)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (6)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (15)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (27)

Russiancoin (32)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WCN (1)