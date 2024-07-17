Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1815
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1815 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
