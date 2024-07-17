Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (186) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1815 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

