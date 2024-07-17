2 Kopeks 1815 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1815 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (105) AU (27) XF (33) VF (10) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS64 (8) MS63 (19) MS62 (25) MS61 (8) MS60 (3) AU58 (9) AU55 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (9) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) DETAILS (7) RB (1) BN (63) Service CGC (7) NGC (53) RNGA (6) PCGS (1) ННР (3)

