Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1814 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1814 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 650. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
