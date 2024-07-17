2 Kopeks 1814 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1814 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 650. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition UNC (80) AU (41) XF (22) VF (1) F (2) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (7) MS62 (10) MS61 (24) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) DETAILS (7) BN (40) Service CGC (7) NGC (28) RNGA (7) ННР (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (7)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins.ee (2)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (5)

Empire (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (11)

MS67 (12)

MUNZE (13)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (12)

Rare Coins (27)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (14)

Russiancoin (30)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (1)

Teutoburger (1)