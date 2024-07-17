Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (203) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1813 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2258 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (8)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Imperial Coin (19)
  • Katz (21)
  • MS67 (15)
  • MUNZE (20)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (22)
  • Rare Coins (26)
  • RedSquare (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (28)
  • Russiancoin (20)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF45 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1813 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search