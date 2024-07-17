2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1812 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 600. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Сondition UNC (177) AU (62) XF (23) VF (17) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (13) MS63 (35) MS62 (30) MS61 (29) MS60 (3) AU58 (8) AU55 (13) AU53 (1) AU50 (4) XF45 (2) XF40 (4) VF35 (10) VF30 (1) DETAILS (7) RB (1) BN (112) Service PCGS (27) NGC (73) RNGA (9) ННР (11) CGC (2)

