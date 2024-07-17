Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1812
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (298) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1812 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 600. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (19)
- AURORA (27)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (7)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (28)
- Katz (22)
- MS67 (22)
- MUNZE (10)
- Niemczyk (3)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (25)
- Rare Coins (39)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (6)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (19)
- Russiancoin (45)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- Via (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 15
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search