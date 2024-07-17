Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (298) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1812 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 600. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ АМ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

