Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1812 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 800. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS62 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MUNZE - November 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date November 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MUNZE - September 14, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1812 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

