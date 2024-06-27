Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1812
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1812 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 800. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS62 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date November 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1812 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
