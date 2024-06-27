2 Kopeks 1812 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1812 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 800. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

