2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (455) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1811 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ ПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 151 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1811 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
