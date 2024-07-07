Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (455) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1811 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ ПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (31)
  • AURORA (47)
  • Coins and Medals (9)
  • Coins.ee (10)
  • Denga1700 (5)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Empire (11)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Ghiglione (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Imperial Coin (30)
  • Katz (64)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (15)
  • MUNZE (33)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (16)
  • Rare Coins (96)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RedSquare (14)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (28)
  • Russiancoin (18)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Via (3)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 151 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Ghiglione - April 1, 2024
Seller Ghiglione
Date April 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1811 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1811 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search