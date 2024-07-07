2 Kopeks 1811 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1811 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ ПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (217) AU (116) XF (62) VF (19) No grade (34) Condition (slab) MS65 (9) MS64 (22) MS63 (53) MS62 (46) MS61 (33) MS60 (6) AU58 (12) AU55 (12) AU53 (5) AU50 (7) XF45 (4) XF40 (5) VF35 (4) VF25 (1) DETAILS (7) BN (163) Service PCGS (24) ННР (35) NGC (73) RNGA (26) CGC (10)

Seller All companies

Alexander (31)

AURORA (47)

Coins and Medals (9)

Coins.ee (10)

Denga1700 (5)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Empire (11)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Ghiglione (1)

Heritage (4)

Imperial Coin (30)

Katz (64)

Künker (2)

MS67 (15)

MUNZE (33)

Niemczyk (3)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (16)

Rare Coins (96)

Rauch (4)

RedSquare (14)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (28)

Russiancoin (18)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (3)

Via (3)

WCN (1)