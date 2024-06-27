Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ ПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 49,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2020.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - May 26, 2021
Seller MS67
Date May 26, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - February 10, 2021
Seller MS67
Date February 10, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
