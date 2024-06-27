Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ ПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 49,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2020.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 26, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 10, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
