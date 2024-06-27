2 Kopeks 1810 КМ ПБ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ ПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 49,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2020.

