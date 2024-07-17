Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Without mintmasters mark. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU53 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU53 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
