Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" Without mintmasters mark - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" Without mintmasters mark - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (232) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Without mintmasters mark. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (18)
  • AURORA (20)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • Empire (15)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • Katz (33)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (12)
  • MUNZE (15)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Rare Coins (41)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (19)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU53 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU53 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1810 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1810 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search